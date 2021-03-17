Pa. GOP High Court Hopefuls Press Conservative Bona Fides

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Three Republican candidates vying for a seat on Pennsylvania's highest court told voters during a virtual forum on Wednesday night that they would bring principles of strict constructionism to the bench in debates over how to interpret state statutory and constitutional provisions. The trio of GOP hopefuls, each of whom is looking to replace Chief Justice Thomas Saylor as he prepares to retire at the end of the year, said they would be guided by philosophies of judicial restraint in taking a potential seat on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court next year. "When I took the oath to uphold the constitution, I...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS