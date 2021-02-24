Calif. Bar Officially Begins Expanded Temporary Licensing

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 6:25 PM EST) -- The State Bar of California on Wednesday began accepting applications for its expanded provisional licensure program permitting bar exam applicants who would've passed the test under the state's recently lowered pass score to practice law. The Golden State permanently lowered the exam's passing score from 1440 to 1390 last summer, citing results of recent bar examination studies as well as data from ongoing studies. Last month, the California Supreme Court agreed to retroactively lower the passing score for recent test-takers who would've passed had the new score been in place when they sat for the exam. Thousands of law school graduates...

