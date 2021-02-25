4th Circ. Revives Blind Worker's Fee Bid In Disability Suit

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 2:32 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit said a blind customer service representative can seek attorneys' fees for a disability suit she brought against the Maryland county she worked for, overturning a trial court's ruling that she couldn't claim fees even though a jury said she'd endured discrimination. A three-judge panel on Wednesday weighed in on Yasmin Reyazuddin's case for a third time, striking down a Maryland federal judge's September 2019 order that denied Reyazuddin attorneys' fees, costs and expenses in her suit against Montgomery County. Reyazuddin had sought an injunction requiring the county to reinstate her to her job at a call center, a...

