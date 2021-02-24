Food Lion Settles Suit Over Piece Of $433M Dean Foods Deal

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 6:53 PM EST) -- Food Lion and a regional dairy cooperative have agreed to settle their lawsuit in North Carolina federal court that challenged Dairy Farmers of America's purchase of assets in the Carolinas as part of a broader $433 million deal with bankrupt milk producer Dean Foods. Food Lion and the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative were challenging the acquisition of three processing facilities in North and South Carolina that were part of DFA's deal to buy a majority of Dean Foods' assets at a bankruptcy auction. Attorneys for DFA told the court Wednesday that the case had settled, according to an entry...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS