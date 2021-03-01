Law Student Activism Heats Up: Is BigLaw Listening?

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 12:54 PM EST) -- More than 200 law students have pledged to boycott Seward & Kissel LLP over what they called the "unethical private" prosecution of attorney Steven Donziger, the latest salvo in a growing movement from students and activists to place pressure on corporate law firms over their representation and internal policies. The efforts, which began in wake of the #MeToo movement, have continued to gain steam in recent months, as groups like the People's Parity Project and Law Students For Climate Accountability called attention to firms assisting Trump-related election lawsuits and retaining clients in the fossil fuel industry. Law360 Pulse This article is...

