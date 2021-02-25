Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kansas City Hospital Can't Slip Arbitration Of Union Dispute

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 2:20 PM EST) -- A Kansas City, Missouri, hospital cannot dodge a nurses' union's suit to force arbitration over claims the hospital assigned bargaining unit work to supervisors, a federal judge ruled, saying the union showed it's plausible the dispute belongs in arbitration under its labor contract. 

In a ruling denying Research Medical Center's motion to dismiss Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Stephen Bough said the National Nurses Organizing Committee–Missouri and Kansas did enough to show that its collective bargaining agreement allowed arbitration of its grievance that the hospital assigned work reserved for the nurses it represents to supervisors.

"Taken together, the union's complaint sufficiently alleges...

