UK Local Gov't Pensions Funds 'Hold £10B In Fossil Fuels'

Law360, London (February 25, 2021, 3:09 PM GMT) -- Local government pension funds in the U.K. have plowed almost £10 billion ($14 billion) of investments into the fossil fuel industry despite calling for urgent action to address climate change, environmental groups have claimed. The pension funds have invested a total of £9.7 billion in coal, oil and gas, Friends of the Earth and Platform, an environmental group, said. Fossil fuels make up 3% of the total value of the Local Government Pension Scheme, of which 34% is placed in coal and 66% in oil and gas, the environmental groups said. The figures, sourced from Freedom of Information requests, are based on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS