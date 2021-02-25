BoE To Get Powers To Take Over Struggling Clearinghouses

Law360, London (February 25, 2021, 4:58 PM GMT) -- The government has set out plans to hand the Bank of England more power to take control of struggling clearinghouses to ensure that they wind down without cost to taxpayers or risking the country's financial stability. HM Treasury launched a consultation on Wednesday to examine proposals that would allow the BoE to take full control of central counterparties, or CCPs, that are in financial difficulty. CCPs absorb risk between buyers and sellers if one side defaults in the market for over-the-counter derivatives. The proposed measures will allow the BoE to move faster if a CCP is failing. The Bank of England...

