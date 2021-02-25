German Accounting Watchdog Boss Quits After Wirecard

Law360, London (February 25, 2021, 10:48 AM GMT) -- The head of Germany's accounting regulator will step down at the end of the year, the agency has said after it came under fire over its supervision of Wirecard AG, the payments company that collapsed after disclosing a €1.9 billion ($2.3 billion) hole in its accounts. Germany's Financial Reporting Enforcement Panel, also known as FREP, said on Wednesday that Edgar Ernst will leave the role of president "at his own request" on Dec. 31. Ernst has held the role since July 2011. "Professor Ernst informed us today that he will resign from his position as president...at the end of this year...

