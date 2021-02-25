Ireland Body Says Injury Reform Could Cut Insurance Costs

Law360, London (February 25, 2021, 2:17 PM GMT) -- New guidelines on personal injury compensation currently being weighed by Ireland's top judges could cause insurance prices across the country to fall, an independent government body said Thursday. Ireland's National Competitiveness Council said that businesses could stand to benefit from lower insurance costs, brought about by reforms expected to be introduced this year. The body, which reports to the country's government on economic competitiveness, said the so-called Personal Injuries Guidelines being considered by the country's Judicial Council could reduce settlement costs for insurers and reverse premium price increases that have hamstrung business growth. "Without greater consistency in award levels, and lower...

