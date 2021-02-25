FCA Censures Payments Firm For Misusing Customers' Cash

Law360, London (February 25, 2021, 11:58 AM GMT) -- Britain's financial watchdog censured Premier FX Ltd. on Thursday for failing to safeguard its customers' money after the regulator discovered the now-defunct payments company had misled clients and held their cash unlawfully. The Financial Conduct Authority said it has slapped Premier FX with a public censure for misusing payments and failing to protect customers' cash. The company pretended it could hold their money indefinitely — similar to a deposit — when it fact it was authorized only as a remittance company, the FCA said. Remittance firms are allowed to hold money only for the purpose of transferring it to a third party, either...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS