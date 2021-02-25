FCA Makes Multiple Senior Hires To Drive Digital Focus

Law360, London (February 25, 2021, 4:40 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday that it has appointed new members to its executive committee to push forward its digital agenda of becoming a data-led regulator. The FCA has named Stephanie Cohen as its new chief operating officer, Clare Cole as director of market oversight and Sarah Pritchard as executive director of markets. Cohen has more than two decades of experience at large financial services firms, including 14 years at BlackRock. And Pritchard joins the watchdog from the National Economic Crime Centre, where she is a director It has also created two new roles. Jessica Rusu will join the City watchdog...

