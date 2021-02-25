Spain Fined €15M For Failing To Adopt Data Protection Rule

Law360, London (February 25, 2021, 4:33 PM GMT) -- The European Court of Justice on Thursday ordered Spain to pay a €15 million ($21 million) fine for its failure to transpose into national law new rules for protecting citizens' information during police investigations by a May 2018 deadline. The judgment by the European Union's top court also imposed an additional €89,548 penalty payment for every day of further delay in transposing the EU data protection directive, marking the first time the court has imposed two types of financial penalties concurrently. "In the light of the seriousness and duration of the infringement, the court orders Spain to pay the commission a...

