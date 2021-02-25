Fox Rothschild, DLA Piper To Face Ponzi Claims In State Court

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 9:21 PM EST) -- A California federal court has approved the voluntary dismissal of a suit accusing a former DLA Piper and Fox Rothschild LLP attorney and the firms of involvement in a $170 million real estate Ponzi scheme, allowing the plaintiff — a receiver appointed to represent investors — to pursue the claims in state court instead. Receiver Burton Wiand contends that attorney Paul Wassgren was either "grossly negligent" or a knowing participant in the illegal sale of securities offered by EquiAlt LLC, a Florida real estate firm that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued in February 2020 on claims it operated as...

