Unified Patents Gets PTAB Review Of Electrical Assembly IP

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 7:58 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board said Tuesday that it will review a USB electrical connector assembly patent that is being challenged by an organization that aims to invalidate allegedly weak patents. In a split decision, a three-judge PTAB panel agreed to institute inter partes review of a patent owned by Oceana Innovations LLC that expired in November. The patent at issue has been challenged previously at the PTAB, according to board documents. But under the so-called General Plastic framework, which consists of various factors that the board considers when analyzing follow-on petitions, the panel majority determined that institution is warranted in...

