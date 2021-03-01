The Top In-House Hires Of February

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 3:34 PM EST) -- Legal department hires during the second month of 2021 included high-profile appointments at the National Labor Relations Board, Disney and Burger King operator Carrols Restaurant Group. Here, Law360 looks at some of the top in-house announcements from the past few weeks. Jennifer Abruzzo President Joe Biden nominated Jennifer Abruzzo to serve as general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board, tapping the agency's second-ranking prosecutor under former President Barack Obama as its next top cop. Abruzzo held numerous roles during her 23-year tenure at the NLRB, including deputy general counsel under former general counsel Richard Griffin and, briefly, acting general counsel before Trump...

