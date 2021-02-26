Conn. Gov. Lamont No-Show At Judiciary Hearing On Pot Bill

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 3:57 PM EST) -- Connecticut judiciary committee members expressed frustration on Friday that Gov. Ned Lamont, D-Conn., didn't show up to a virtual hearing on his proposed cannabis legalization bill and questioned his staff about employee licensing and allowing for homegrown plants. Rep. Craig Fishbein, R-Cheshire and Wallingford, who kicked off questioning at the hearing, wanted to know how he could simultaneously keep his oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution and support the governor's bill to legalize marijuana for personal use when the proposed legislation conflicts with federal law that makes pot illegal. Fishbein said that the governor's Chief of Staff Paul Mounds, who didn't...

