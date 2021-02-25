Mallinckrodt Wins Tussle Over Ch. 11 Deadline Extension

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 9:01 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Thursday gave Mallinckrodt PLC more time to exclusively file a Chapter 11 plan, swatting aside a creditor challenge seeking to have the court deny an extension or require that the plan be filed within the next 60 days. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey overruled an objection by class attorneys for plaintiffs bringing claims related to Mallinckrodt's Acthar Gel, who asked that the debtors be denied more time to have the exclusive right to file and solicit creditor votes on a Chapter 11 plan. The Acthar plaintiffs group, which asserts in court...

