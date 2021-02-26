Legal Services Co. Must Hand Over Docs In Contract Dispute

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 12:17 PM EST) -- A Connecticut federal judge has ordered legal services firm Huseby LLC to hand over documents to its competitor Brandon Legal Tech LLC in a dispute over whether a former Huseby employee violated his noncompete and nondisclosure agreements. In a Wednesday ruling, U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas O. Farrish said Huseby must release documents relating to the worker's employment agreement and some of the claims in the company's lawsuit, saying concerns about trade secrets and confidential information did not justify stalling on Brandon Legal Tech's discovery request. Huseby argued that a protective order relating to the transfer of documents wasn't strong enough and...

