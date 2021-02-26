What Biden's Ethics Pledge Means For Gov't Revolving Door

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 3:27 PM EST) -- On Jan. 20, President Joe Biden released the ethics pledge that will be required of all his appointees. The Executive Order on Commitments by Executive Branch Personnel was one of the first 17 executive orders issued on Inauguration Day.[1] Earlier that same day, former President Donald Trump released officials of his administration from their obligations under the Trump White House ethics pledge by rescinding it.[2] And while the Trump ethics pledge is rescinded, it is important to note former officials of that administration are still restricted in their ability to represent clients before the U.S. government. As with the Trump ethics...

