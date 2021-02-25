SFO Charges Ex-Biodiesel Trader With Fraud

Law360, London (February 25, 2021, 9:22 PM GMT) -- Britain's Serious Fraud Office has charged a former biodiesel trader with fraud and money laundering in connection with its investigation into the sustainable fuel sector, the anti-graft agency said Thursday. Gianni Rivera, 37, a former employee of energy supplier Greenergy, has been charged with two counts of fraud by abuse of position and one count of money laundering, the SFO said in a statement. He appeared by video link Thursday at Westminster Magistrates Court in London. Rivera is next due to appear at Crown Court on March 25. Rivera is alleged to have received payments from Cornelis Bunschoten, the director of...

