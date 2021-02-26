WDTX Judge Albright Touts Revamped Courtroom Tech

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 9:27 PM EST) -- Western District of Texas Judge Alan D. Albright says he made huge upgrades to technology in his Waco courtroom ahead of the trial he's currently presiding over, a computer chip patent dispute between patent holder VLSI Technology LLC and Intel Corp. The trial, which began Feb. 22 and is expected to wrap up early next week, is only Judge Albright's second in-person patent jury trial since his assignment to the federal bench in September 2018. His first such trial, held in October, resulted in a take-nothing verdict in favor of Roku Inc., which had been accused of copying screen-mirroring and screen-casting...

