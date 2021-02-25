Dems Seek Political Donor Disclosure, Including Judicial Ads

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 7:17 PM EST) -- Groups paying for advertisements about federal elections and judicial confirmation fights would have to reveal their donors under an expanded bill Democratic lawmakers reintroduced Thursday. The Disclose Act would require all organizations that spend money in federal elections, including super PACs and "dark money" nonprofit groups, to list the true owners of entities that give at least $10,000. This year's version of the bill incorporates the Judicial Ads Act, which would mandate frequent donor disclosures from organizations that spend more than $50,000 a year on advertising or other communications related to federal judicial nominations. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, the Rhode Island Democrat...

