NLRB Official Says Ore. Facility's Nurses Aren't Supervisors

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 6:20 PM EST) -- Nurses at an Oregon long-term care facility can vote on whether to be represented by a Teamsters local, a National Labor Relations Board official has ruled, saying their jobs do not involve the responsibilities or degree of judgment that would make them supervisors under federal labor law. In a ruling issued on Thursday, NLRB Seattle office Regional Director Ronald Hooks said seven nurses at the Myrtle Point Care Center are eligible to vote in the union election, rejecting the company's arguments that they are supervisors. Supervisors do not have the power to unionize that other workers do under the National Labor...

