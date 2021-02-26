Hub Hires: Nixon, Foley, Goulston, Prince Lobel

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 10:25 AM EST) -- February was a busy month for law firm hires in Boston, as Nixon Peabody LLP named a new chief executive, Goulston & Storrs PC brought on a new corporate partner and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC added a former Ropes & Gray life sciences pro. Here are the latest notable moves in the Boston legal market. Dechert LLP Andrew Wilkins Dechert LLP snagged an attorney from Lathrop GPM LLP with a specialty in guiding biotechnology companies through intellectual property issues, expanding its Boston group of partners. Andrew Wilkins has made the move to Dechert from Lathrop, along with Sean Coughlin,...

