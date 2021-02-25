DC Circ. Mulls Scope Of Medical Clinic's Bargaining Unit

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 7:00 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit judge on Thursday appeared skeptical of arguments by Montana-based St. James Medical Group that the National Labor Relations Board wrongly excluded some of the clinic's employees when it authorized a collective bargaining unit consisting of only registered nurses. St. James Medical Group's attorney Terry L. Potter of Husch Blackwell told a three-judge panel that the board's February 2020 decision failed to appropriately explain how the interests of the included employees are sufficiently distinct from those who were excluded. The medical institution, which operates three non-acute outpatient health clinics in Butte and Boulder, Montana, insisted that its advanced practice practitioners...

