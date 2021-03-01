Squire Patton Boggs Nabs BakerHostetler Data Privacy Pro

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 12:02 AM EST) -- Squire Patton Boggs has broadened its already diverse data privacy and cybersecurity capabilities by picking up the chair of BakerHostetler's U.S. consumer privacy practice, who's spent nearly three decades advising clients on emerging regulatory and compliance issues, including the implementation of California's cutting-edge consumer privacy rules. Alan L. Friel begins work Monday at Squire Patton Boggs, where he will serve as the deputy chair of the firm's global data privacy and cybersecurity practice. The Los Angeles-based partner will bring with him decades of experience advising clients in the AdTech, digital media, retail and e-commerce industries on how to manage the rapidly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS