Navient's Forced Ch. 11 Tossed Over Petitioner Claim Issue

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 7:52 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Thursday dismissed an involuntary Chapter 11 case against student loan servicer Navient Solutions LLC, agreeing with the company that the three loan borrowers who filed the petition had claims that weren't supported by the record. Navient had noted in its court papers that the three borrowers had asserted approximately $45,000 in claims against the company based on allegations Navient overcharged them for repayment of their student loans. But there was nothing in the record of the Chapter 11 case that supported the borrowers' statements the loans had been discharged, the company argued. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn's order dismissing...

