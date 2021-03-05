Legal Industry Continues Steady Job Growth In February

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 4:00 PM EST) -- The legal industry has now recovered more than half of the 73,200 jobs it lost last spring as the coronavirus pandemic first hit, with the sector gaining approximately 7,200 jobs in February, according to preliminary data released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor. There were approximately 1,129,600 people employed in the legal industry in February, a 0.4% increase over January and a 3.4% hike from the low point in April 2020 of 1,092,100 employees, according to seasonally adjusted numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The increase of 37,500 employees over the period has been incremental, with small drops...

