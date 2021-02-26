Chemours Board Sued In Del. For Undisclosed Toxic Tabs

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 5:14 PM EST) -- A Chemours Co. stockholder sued the company's board and top officers in Chancery Court seeking derivative damages for nearly $1.74 billion in Chemours share repurchases and dividends despite a crushing and undisclosed $2.5 billion or more string of environmental liabilities. The claims filed late Thursday, which seek recoveries for the company, zeroed in on terms under which Chemours spun off from E.I. duPont de Nemours in 2015 and subsequent upbeat statements about Chemours' financial outlook despite skepticism in some quarters that the deal accurately covered the cost of toxic legacies that du Pont was handing off. Senior company managers "knew of,...

