UK Lawmakers Press For Flood Insurance Reforms

Law360, London (February 26, 2021, 12:49 PM GMT) -- Lawmakers urged the government on Friday to outline plans to cut the cost of flood insurance amid concerns that some households in flood-hit areas still cannot afford cover. The parliamentary Public Accounts Committee has raised concerns with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs that some communities – such as those in social housing – still struggle to obtain affordable insurance. The government has taken steps to ensure that households in flood-hit communities can get insurance cover, but some people still cannot get affordable protection, the cross-bench committee said in a new report, Managing Flood Risk. "The department should write...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS