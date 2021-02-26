Insurers Urge Gov't To Scrap Pension Tax Relief Reduction

Law360, London (February 26, 2021, 1:31 PM GMT) -- British insurers urged the government on Friday to ditch a "wrongheaded" policy under which people dipping into their pension pots for the first time as they struggle to make ends meet are hit when a tax relief threshold is permanently slashed. The Association of British Insurers said that the so-called Money Purchase Annual Allowance should be scrapped in the spring Budget — to be delivered by Chancellor Rishi Sunak on March 3 — after it found that more people were taking money from their long-term savings amid the pandemic. The rules mean that people who take flexible income from their retirement pots...

