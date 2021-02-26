AML Watchdog Urges Licensing Of Cyber-Assets In Standards

Law360, London (February 26, 2021, 3:41 PM GMT) -- Businesses that deal in Bitcoin and other crypto-assets should be licensed and effectively monitored, a global anti-money laundering watchdog has said in its latest draft guidance for governments and financial regulators. The Financial Action Task Force — a project of the G7 leading economic powers — said it has updated its previous guidance on cryptocurrencies and so-called virtual asset service providers. These are companies that transfer virtual assets or exchange cryptocurrencies. Crypto-assets include virtual currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin, which have emerged in recent years and become popular with consumers and investors. Regulators have urged caution over the sector amid concerns...

