EU Extends Belarus Financial Sanctions For Another Year

Law360, London (February 26, 2021, 11:31 AM GMT) -- The European Union has extended financial sanctions on Belorussian President Alexandr Lukashenko and 87 government officials and businesspeople benefiting from his regime in connection with last August's disputed presidential election. The European Council, which is made up of EU government heads, said asset freezes and other sanctions targeting senior officials and others who benefit from Lukashenko's presidency, which were announced in October, will remain in place for another year. The council said it will extend until February 2022 the "restrictive measures targeting high-level officials responsible for the violent repression and intimidation of peaceful demonstrators, members of the opposition and journalists in...

