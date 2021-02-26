Gov't Issues 'Whiplash' Claim Rules Ahead Of May 31 Deadline

Law360, London (February 26, 2021, 3:06 PM GMT) -- The government rolled out a package of legal rules on Friday that will reform personal injury compensation, a program expected to reduce litigation costs for insurers and cut insurance premiums by an average of £35 ($48) a year. The Ministry of Justice said the long-awaited tariff of damages and so-called pre-action protocols will now enable the delayed Civil Liability Act to be implemented by May 31. The act will mean that people seeking compensation from insurers for so-called whiplash injuries —minor neck injuries picked up in traffic accidents — will no longer be able to take their case to the small claims...

