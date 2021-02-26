Law360's Pro Say: Hard Seltzer Heads To Court

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 5:54 PM EST) -- As hard seltzers like White Claw continue to boom in popularity, two beer giants are now duking it out in federal court over a Corona-branded version. This Week Ep. 189: Hard Seltzer Heads To Court Your browser does not support the audio element. This week we're breaking down the case, hitting on intellectual property, mergers and acquisitions, antitrust and our love of seltzer. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments. Also this week, we're joined by Law360 Supreme...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS