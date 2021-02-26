Suez Board Of Directors Decries Veolia's €11.2B Takeover Bid

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 11:34 AM EST) -- French water and waste company Suez on Friday rejected Veolia's €11.2 billion ($13.1 billion) takeover bid as too low, saying the deal represents a threat to the future health of the company and would be unlikely to pass regulatory muster. The companies have been going back and forth for months. In October, despite Suez Group's objections, Veolia Environnement SA bought a 29.9% stake in the company from Engie SA for €3.4 billion. Then, in November, Veoila announced plans to lob an €18 per share takeover bid at Suez. Veolia formally launched its public tender offer for the remaining 70.1% of Suez shares...

