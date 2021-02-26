Cook County Chief Judge Defeats Discrimination Suit

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 5:13 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge granted summary judgment Friday to the Cook County chief judge's office in a lawsuit brought by a Black employee alleging he was denied a modified work schedule because of his race and in retaliation for past reports of discrimination, saying the denial didn't cause injury but "failed to produce a perk." Jason Smith, who worked as juvenile probation officer in the Circuit Court of Cook County from 2003 to 2018, said he was wrongfully denied a "compressed" workweek — a schedule consisting of four 10-hour days, Monday through Thursday — that would have allowed him to study...

