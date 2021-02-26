Gunster Adds Former Florida Insurance Consumer Advocate

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 4:37 PM EST) -- West Palm Beach, Florida-based law firm Gunster on Thursday announced the addition of a former consumer advocate in the public sector to its government affairs and lobbying practice in Tallahassee. Sha`Ron James is moving from Florida business law firm Berger Singerman LLP, where she was a partner for two years. Now a shareholder at Gunster, James spent nearly a decade in government, first as director of the division of rehabilitation and liquidation in the Florida Department of Financial Services and then as the state's insurance consumer advocate. "Gunster in my work in state government always had a really outstanding reputation," James...

