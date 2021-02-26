Weil-Led Blank-Check Co. Nabs $1.2B To Target Fintechs

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 4:32 PM EST) -- Trading in units for Bill Foley's latest blank-check company kicked off Friday as it snatched up $1.2 billion in an upsized initial public offering steered by Weil Gotshal, Maples and Calder and underwriter's counsel Davis Polk. Austerlitz Acquisition Corp. II — working with Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP and Maples and Calder on Cayman Islands law — told regulators that it plans to target companies specializing in fintech or information and business services. The new Las Vegas-based entity is among a handful of blank-check companies to rake in near-billion or billion-dollar amounts in the first months of 2021 as they potentially...

