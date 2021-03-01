Intel Wins Early Round In Chancery Suit Over Sanyo License

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 9:18 PM EST) -- Intel Corp. has secured a partial, early-round victory in a Chancery Court dispute with Sanyo Electric Co. Ltd. over cross-licensing of technology used in some Wi-Fi products, but still faces Sanyo's bid for the court to rewrite the contract involved. In a 36-page, partial summary judgment Friday, Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn concluded that a contract between the two companies "as written" allows Intel to use Sanyo Wi-Fi chip patents to make wireless communication modules, or WCMs. "Sanyo's argument is incongruent with the underlying infringement dispute, and, more importantly, is unsupported by the plain language of the cross license," the vice...

