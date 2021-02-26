Texas Justices To Decide If Atty Immunity Covers Deal Work

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 3:33 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to review Haynes and Boone LLP's argument that attorney immunity isn't limited to litigation-related situations and can be the basis to defeat claims related to transactional work, including in a patent asset sale fight. Oral arguments before the state's high court are set for March 23 in the case that Haynes and Boone said presents a chance to resolve a split between the Houston appellate court that sided against it and the appellate courts in Austin and Dallas along with the Fifth Circuit, which have held immunity extends to transactional work. "Whether the decision...

