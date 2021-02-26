Schiff Hardin Taps Longtime Torts Atty As Managing Partner

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 3:22 PM EST) -- Schiff Hardin LLP has elected a leader of its product liability and torts practice to serve as managing partner, the firm announced Friday. Joseph J. Krasovec III, who has handled product liability and mass torts cases involving the auto industry and consumer products at Schiff Hardin for 30 years, assumed his role effective Feb. 8. "I am thankful for the support from across the firm and the confidence my partners have in me to guide Schiff Hardin during this transformational and exciting time," Krasovec said in a statement. "By leveraging Schiff Hardin's legacy of top-notch attorneys, sophisticated work, and dedicated client...

