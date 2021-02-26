Don't Miss It: Weil, Skadden Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 7:14 PM EST) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in recent days helmed by firms such as Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Weil, Skadden Steer Physical Therapy Biz's $2.5B SPAC Tie-Up ATI Physical Therapy, represented by Weil, and Skadden-led special purpose acquisition company Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II said Feb. 22 that the two businesses would combine to make an entity worth $2.5 billion. ATI is a portfolio company of Advent International, which will remain its largest...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS