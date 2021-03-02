Climate May Dominate Cross-Border Work Under Biden

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 10:56 AM EST) -- Law firms dealing in cross-border transaction work in Latin America should expect to see President Joe Biden focus on climate change and infrastructure as the new administration engages with the region, several experts say. The new administration has made clear in its first weeks that the environment will be a priority, not only for its domestic policy, but as part of efforts to see U.S. companies dominate the next generation of renewable energy developments throughout the world, said Luis F. Gomar, a partner in Baker McKenzie's Houston office. "And what better place to do that than in its own backyard, in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS