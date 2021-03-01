Despite Pandemic, DOJ's Fraud Section Weathers 2020 Storm

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 8:10 PM EST) -- The prosecutions of individuals by the U.S. Department of Justice's Fraud Section trended downward in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the section's strong performance on corporate resolutions and other metrics bodes well for white collar enforcement going forward. In a February year-in-review report, the Fraud Section said it charged 326 individuals last year across its three litigation units: the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act Unit, the Healthcare Fraud Unit, and the Market Integrity and Major Frauds Unit. While that marks a 31% percent drop from 2019, the number of corporate resolutions remained steady, with 13 total in 2020 compared with 15 in...

