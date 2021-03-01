Garland AG Nomination Advances To Full Senate Vote

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 3:13 PM EST) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Monday to advance attorney general nominee Merrick Garland to a floor vote for confirmation, all but ensuring the D.C. Circuit judge will oversee the U.S. Department of Justice as it emerges from a turbulent four years. Senators voted 15-7 to send Judge Garland's nomination to the full Senate, as four Republicans broke rank with seven GOP lawmakers who said the nominee had been evasive during a hearing last week. Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is expected to set up a final confirmation vote within the next several days. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chair of the...

