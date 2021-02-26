9th Circ. Revives Claims In Ore. Bar Membership Fee Row

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 10:06 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday partially revived lawsuits brought by attorneys challenging the Oregon State Bar's membership fee requirements, finding that neither the U.S. Supreme Court nor the circuit itself has yet addressed if the First Amendment tolerates mandatory bar memberships. In a per curiam opinion, a three-judge panel ruled that a lower court got it wrong when it dismissed the suits brought by a group of attorneys who took issue with their dues being used to print an issue of the monthly bulletin from the Oregon State Bar that condemned white nationalism. The panel said the lower court erred when...

