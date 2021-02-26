Fla. Attorney Charged With Underage Sex Acts In Cambodia

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 7:00 PM EST) -- A Tampa attorney currently imprisoned in Cambodia was charged Thursday with sexually abusing minors in the Southeast Asian country as well as possessing child pornography. Rugh James Cline, 40, was charged with five counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct and one count of possessing child pornography, according to the indictment returned in the Middle District of Florida. He is currently serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence in Cambodia for sexually abusing three underage girls, according to a report from the Phnom Penh Post. Local prosecutors say he paid three minors to have sex with him on two visits to Siem Reap in...

