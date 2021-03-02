How Cos. Can Combat Knockoffs At And Beyond ITC This Year

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 4:40 PM EST) -- Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, knockoffs were a $500 billion global criminal enterprise, predicted to double by 2022 with the exponential rise in e-commerce. 2020's pandemic accelerated both phenomena: Within three months of onset in the U.S., online shopping spiked 32%, throwing open the door to fake fashion, electronics, medicines and more. Now more than ever, makers and sellers of authentic products need the most powerful tools at their disposal to combat knockoffs. The U.S. International Trade Commission wields a veritable sledgehammer against knockoffs by enforcing Section 337 of the U.S. Tariff Act of 1930 and offering swiftly adjudicated exclusion orders...

